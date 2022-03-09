Senkbeil recognized as 2021 Advocate Aurora Health Nurse of the Year

HARTFORD — Tracy Senkbeil, a registered nurse in the intensive care unit at Aurora Medical Center — Washington County, was selected as a 2021 Nurse of the Year for her exemplary demonstration of Advocate Aurora Health’s core nursing values and unwavering delivery of exceptional nursing care.
“The 30 honorees from throughout our organization are being celebrated for their commitment to the delivery of exceptional, high quality, safe, nursing care, representing the work our 22,000 nurses do every day to help our patients live well,” said Mary Beth Kingston, chief nursing officer of Advocate Aurora Health.
Senkbeil began her nursing career nearly 20 years ago. Now, she supports her fellow nurses through her various leadership roles, advocating for health care policy changes and determining solutions for process improvement around patient care and workflow.
“Tracy’s dedication to bettering the lives of our patients as well as her peers is a testament to the type of nurse — and person — she is,” said Karen Bialas, chief nursing officer, Aurora Medical Center — Washington County. “I couldn’t be more grateful to have her our team.”
More than 700 nominations for the award were received on behalf of nurses from a variety of specialties across the patient care continuum. These frontline nurses represent diversity in their backgrounds and experiences, including veteran nurses with decades of experience, as well as others new to the profession yet already making an impact on their patients, colleagues and communities.