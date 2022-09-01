WEST BEND — Serigraph held a contract signing on Wednesday with the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) as a part of their Green Tier II program, which made Serigraph the longest Tier II facility in the state.
The DNR’s Green Tier program allows companies like Serigraph to further their environmental sustainability practices.
Green Tier companies must adhere to rigorous eligibility requirements, and through their contract with the DNR they are eligible to have some regulatory flexibility as they institute significant environmental improvements, according to the DNR website.
The contract, which was signed by DNR Secretary Preston Cole and Serigraph CEO Sean Torinus, will keep Serigraph in the Green Tier II program for another five years, and one of only eight companies in Tier II.
Serigraph has been a member of Tier II since 2011, and a member of the Green Tier program since 2006. “This is pretty momentous,” said Serigraph Environmental, Health and Safety Director Justin Reichert. “To come to a company and be there for just about 100 days and go through something like this is pretty amazing.”
“Our Green Tier program works with business leaders to encourage innovation, collaboration and sustainable practices, both for the economy and, certainly, the environment,” said Cole.
He added that the program brings businesses and government together to address issues and find opportunities for success in environmental protection practices.
Reichert and Human Resources Vice President Jessica Peterson outlined some of the ways that Serigraph is contributing to environmental protection, including waste reduction, material management and switching to ink that uses less volatile organic compounds (VOC) to protect the quality of the air, water and land in the area.
“Starting with our unique biofilter to today, with our low VOC inks, we have a rich history of looking for ways to reduce our environmental impact,” said Peterson.
Reichert added that Serigraph is focused on continuing to reduce VOCs, and plans to do so by five to 10 percent year over year going forward.
“It’s not just about talking a big game,” said Reichert. “Serigraph has been actually doing a big game for quite a while.”
According to Cole, Serigraph has seen a 94 percent reduction in environmental waste, as well as a reduction in energy consumption.
“Businesses like Serigraph who are committed to the health of Wisconsin are leading with solutions to improve their environmental stewardship through string, sustainable practices,” said Cole. “We’re very excited to continue our partnership with Serigraph.”
According to both Torinus and Reichert, implementing and continuing these sorts of environmental protection practices isn’t about them.
“To echo Justin’s comments, this is a cause that everyone should care about,” said Torinus. “I got three kids, 13, 15 and 17. If you got kids, if you got grandkids, you want the world to be a better place when they come down the road.”
Cole added that these sort of environmental protection protection practices are just what Serigraph is as a company.
“Those sustainable practices are a part of your DNA. It’s who you are, and what we try to do is to give thanks to companies like Serigraph,” said Cole. “You know, my wife and kids wouldn’t know I loved them unless I told them. So, I’m here to tell you we love [Serigraph] at the DNR.”