Shoe Sensation now open in West Bend

WEST BEND – Shoe Sensation at the Paradise Pavilion in West Bend is now open and will celebrate its Grand Opening on March 31.
Shoe Sensation is at 1616 S. Main St., West Bend.
In addition to offering footwear, Shoe Sensation said it wants to be a good community steward and plans to give back and make a difference.
Shoe Sensation will celebrate its Grand Opening on March 31. The Grand Opening will offer special deals, giveaways and promotions.
Learn more about Shoe Sensation and check out the current part-time positions available in West Bend at shoesensation.com.