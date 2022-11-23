WEST BEND — Santa is not the only one making a list and checking it twice — holiday shoppers are, too. With Christmas merely weeks away, the hunt for the perfect gift to place under the tree has officially begun. Thankfully, the business owners in downtown West Bend have curated gifts for everyone on your list — and better yet, and many of them are on sale this weekend.
Those celebrating Small Business Saturday include Ann D’s Boutique, Christy Mac’s, Crane & Arrow, Sweet Laurel, URBAN loft, Urban Farm Girl, and West Bend Pilot Boutique & Unique Finds.
Customers at Ann D’s Boutique, Christy Mac’s and Crane & Arrow are eligible for a free gift with select purchases, with Ann D’s Boutique and Christy Mac’s both offering discounts on clothing items and Crane & Arrow hosting a BOGO 50% off sale on ornaments. Sweet Laurel is hosting a “Stuff the Bag” sale for consignment items and discounting both festive wear and stocking stuffers. Both Crane & Arrow and West Bend Pilot Boutique & Unique Finds are focusing attention on raffles and giveaways for customers.
With strong competition from large retailers, the owners emphasized the importance of supporting small business within the community.
“Supporting small business means supporting your neighbors. Small business owners take great pride in their work and the neighborhoods they are a part of — contributing to that means a better community for everyone,” said Beth Rose, owner of West Bend Pilot Boutique & Unique Finds.
Krysti Wick, owner of Crane & Arrow, agreed. “Spending your money with small businesses is a phenomenal way to stimulate the local economy. When you frequent local businesses, you are assisting in the creation and security of jobs in our city. Most small businesses are also avid supporters of local nonprofits and charitable causes. When you shop with us, you know that you are contributing to making the county you live in a better place.”
The connections made through shopping small are invaluable, the group agreed.
“Without question, the people [are the best part of owning a business]! All of them — our shoppers, our consignors, the fellow business owners we collaborate with, and most importantly, our amazing team!” said Jenny Podolak, owner of Sweet Laurel.
“I love the connections I have with what was once a stranger, now a friend,” said Christy Lafontant, owner of Christy Mac’s. “I love to be a part of seeing a woman feel good and happy about how they look and feel when putting on the perfect pair of jeans or dress. I absolutely love the connection with the community and meeting so many great people.”
Wherever you shop this weekend, the women emphasized that you are supporting a small business owner’s dream when you purchase local.
“The creativity is endless, owning a small business allows you to dream!” said Podolak.