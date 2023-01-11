WEST BEND — Shorewest Realtors West Bend Office announced its top sales associates for November and December.
For November, Pattie Weske, Mark Weske and Werner Zeitler were named Sales Associates of the Month, according to the release. Team Weske was also named the Listing Accomplishment leader and the Team leader in Volume and Listing Accomplishments.
For December, Dan Weber was named the Sales Associate of the Month. According to the release, Joe Weiss was named the Listing Accomplishment Leader, and Team Weske was once again named the Team Leader in Volume.
The office is at 2419 W. Washington St. Realtors in the office specialize in the Washington, Dodge, Ozaukee and Fond Du Lac counties areas.