WEST BEND — Sierra will hold a grand opening for its new store in West Bend this Saturday at Paradise Pavilion.
The grand opening will begin at 8:00 a.m. and feature music from local DJs, games and giveaways for patrons, according to a press release announcing the store opening.
Sierra is a retailer that is part of the TJ Maxx family, which includes Marshalls and HomeGoods, known for its discounted prices on clothing, apparel and footwear. In particular, Sierra offers specialized products for hiking, camping and skiing, as well as more general products for home decoration and pet care.
“We are thrilled to officially open our doors in West Bend, and look forward to inviting the community to shop Sierra,” said Gennifer Hobbs, vice president and Sierra marketing director. “Whether it’s kitting out your family for the cold weather, decorating the home for the holidays or getting an early start on gifts for friends and families, Sierra is ready to help shoppers save big with all of today’s top-quality brands.”
To celebrate its arrival in West Bend, Sierra made a $10,000 donation to Family Promise of Washington County, which has the mission to provide resources and services to prevent and end homelessness for people in the area.
Sierra also is hiring new full and part-time associates for the West Bend location.