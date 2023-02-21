Sippie Hippie opens Slinger location

SLINGER — Sippie Hippie held a ribbon-cutting to celebrate opening inside Ney’s Natural Premium Meats and Sweets, 310 E Washington St., on Saturday.
Sippie Hippie has been serving coffee from their 1970s Volkswagen Bus at events all around the area for the past six months, but now will have a permanent storefront in Slinger.
“It gives us a nice home base. We still use the bus, but it gives us a spot we can store stuff in and everybody knows where we are at,” said coowner Josh Taylir. “It gives us that home space, but then also that allows us to serve that local, loyal crew from Slinger,” said co-owner Joe Blanchard. “But we can expand still into areas with the mobile unit.”
According to Slinger Village President Scott Stortz, Sippie Hippie opening their new location is great for both the community and Ney’s.
“We’re really excited ... with Meats and Sweets, they had this extra little space, the thought was, ‘hey, they’re not competing with each other and they can help each other,’” said Stortz.
Sippie Hippie’s new residence inside Ney’s will also allow them to expand their mission of improving employment opportunities for individuals with special needs, which Taylir and Blanchard are passionate about.
“For me ... I was an educator for 10 years and special education teacher for five years — helping individuals and helping the communities is part of what I do, it’s part of my identity,” said Taylir. “So ...this gives us, and Joe was a fantastic special education teacher too, it gives us an opportunity to expand that and work more in the community itself, as opposed to being confined to that classroom.”
“I spent a few years working with adults with special needs, as well, outside of the public school realm, and I just saw the importance of building partnerships within the community to kind of help provide those experiences, because some businesses are, maybe, timid or don’t quite understand how to work with people of all abilities,” said Blanchard. “So I think it just kind of opens the door and opens people’s eyes a bit that there is a niche or place in the community for everybody.”
Sippie Hippie’s mission to help adults with special needs find employment is one of the many reasons that Stortz appreciates them putting down roots in Slinger.
“I love their mission,” said Stortz. “Personally, I have a cousin with Down syndrome, we have some friends with a child with Down syndrome, so I know what it’s like and for them to work with those folks, employ those folks and keep them active members of the community is important.”
Sippie Hippie’s owners announced more good news, as they are in the process of starting their own nonprofit, called Middle Ground Connections, that will be a sister company of Sippie Hippie.
“Our goal is to help foster employment for adults with special needs, and the nonprofit side is going to be volunteer and social outings for adults with special needs,” said Blanchard. “Once again, just trying to help people whether it’s through work experience, whether it’s through volunteering or building friendships through social events.”