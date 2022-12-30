Sippie Hippie will be moving inside Slinger’s Ney’s Premium Meats & Sweets

SLINGER — Ney’s Premium Meats & Sweets announced Wednesday that Sippie Hippie, a mobile coffee and tea shop, is moving inside of its storefront in Slinger during the first week of the new year.
Ney’s Premium Meats & Sweets, 310 E. Washington St., Slinger, will be welcoming the mobile coffee shop into its walls at the beginning of the new year. Although the exact date has not been announced yet, Ney’s owner Doug Ney and Sippie Hippie co-owner Josh Taylir said the move will be finished no later than Friday, Jan. 6.
“It was symbiotic,” said Ney when speaking about the decision. “Both of us saw benefit here. People don’t have to stand outside Josh’s VW bus in the cold weather. They can come inside and also enjoy our bakery.”
Ney’s Slinger storefront just opened this past year in the old Sweet Creations Village Bakery location.
While Ney’s online business operates statewide and does well during the farmers market season, Doug Ney opened the Slinger location in order to get his products to customers in the off-season in person and to have a location to promote the company.
Similarly, Josh Taylir and his business partner Joe started their mobile coffee shop, Sippie Hippie, just this past August. Until now, they’ve operated out of a VW bus doing events as a full espresso bar.
“There was definitely a mutual benefit for us to move in there,” said Taylir. “Joe and I are both special education teachers and looking to create inclusive environments for people of all abilities. This is a nice way to have a storefront, a place for people to go, and that’s what we’re really looking to do.”
Ney is happy to support Sippie Hippie as it grows, and both businesses want to create a place in Slinger with a more classic coffeeshop atmosphere where people can go to socialize, drink coffee and eat.
“We want to help them out,” said Ney. “And if Josh and Joe see a benefit long-term, that’s great. If they grow beyond Ney’s, we support that. But in the next six to twelve months, we’re happy to work with them.”
To stay up-to-date with both Ney’s Premium Meats & Sweets and Sippie Hippie, the owners suggest people check out their Facebook pages.