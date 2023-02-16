Sippie Hippie will host ribbon cutting in Slinger on Saturday

SLINGER – The coffee and tea shop Sippie Hippie will host its official ribbon cutting ceremony this Saturday, Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. to commemorate its new permanent location within Ney’s Premium Meats & Sweets.
Sippie Hippie now has a permanent spot within Ney’s Premium Meats & Sweets at 310 E. Washington Street in Slinger.
As part of the ribbing butting event, specials will be offered.
Some Slinger residents might know Sippie Hippie as a mobile coffee and tea shop that has run out of a VW bus in the area since August 2022. However, Ney’s Premium Meats & Sweets announced in December that Sippie Hippie would be moving inside its storefront in what Ney’s owner Doug Ney called a “symbiotic” decision.
As reported in December, the goal of both businesses is to create a classic coffeeshop atmosphere where people can go to socialize, drink coffee and eat.