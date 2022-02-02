WEST BEND — The property at 2110 W. Washington St., immediately west of Pizza Ranch, is set to become a Tommy’s Express car wash, as the Plan Commission has unanimously approved the site plan for the land to be redeveloped.
The commission on Tuesday approved a site plan and certified survey map brought forward by Steve Kilian Jr. for the property at 2110 W. Washington St.
The certified survey map was to adjust the lot line between the subject property where the car wash will be and the neighboring Pizza Ranch lot to the east.
“Essentially that lot line is being moved eastward to make that western lot larger,” city Business and Development Planner James Reinke said.
The Plan Commission then took up the site plan for 2110 W. Washington St.’s redevelopment and approved it after brief discussion.
According to site plan documents, the current building will be removed from the site and a new building of 4,552 square feet will be constructed. The site plan showed four parking stalls for the general business, and 12 vacuum stalls for customers parking to vacuum their vehicles.
Commissioners had several questions about the plan’s impact on traffic patterns. City Engineer Max Marechal said for vehicles entering and exiting, staff requested that the developer include pavement markings and signage to ensure vehicle did not block lanes. He also spoke briefly about the possibility of vehicles backing up waiting for the car wash on busy days, as the 1.13-acre site has limitations on vehicle movement.
“We could see a queue into Washington Street,” Marechal said, though he did note that would likely be an exception to normal.
Kilian said the plan did account for potentially large numbers. Of the three car wash lanes, only one is a traditional in-person pay lane; the other two lanes are operated by a phone app or license plate recognition, to operate automatically and quickly for business member customers.
“We’re able to stack 27 cars before being on Washington Street,” Kilian said.
The commission also briefly discussed parking for the Pizza Ranch next door. As the certified survey map moved the lot lane toward Pizza Ranch, the site plan included a decrease to that business’s parking area and adjustments to the remaining space.
“There were originally 100 parking stalls at Pizza Ranch. This is being reduced down to 85 parking stalls,” Reinke said.
He told the commission staff were not concerned about the parking decrease. He said for the business’s normal and peak traffic, 85 stalls should be adequate.
In other business, the commission also approved an amendment to the conditional use permit for the miniature golf business at 601 E. Paradise Drive. The amendment added alcohol sales and seasonal Christmas tree sales to the permit, as well as allowing the hours to run until 11 p.m. every day, rather than closing at 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.
According to information in the meeting packet, consumption of alcohol will not be allowed in the batting cage area, or on the mini golf course itself.