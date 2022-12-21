WEST BEND — Slesar Glass and Door Professionals in West Bend announced Tuesday that it has changed its name to Door & Glass Professionals effective Jan. 3, 2023.
“For the past two years we have operated under two names that focus on two different products and services and we felt that now is the best time to let our customers know that we offer more than just glass and glazing services and that we also offer residential and commercial door services,” said company President Joshua Haas. “The new name reflects the approach to offer more products and services to our customers, while continuing to offer great customer service.”
When Joshua Haas bought the company in 2020, his plan was always to combine the door business with the glass business, and he felt now was the right time to do so, according to a press release announcing the name change.
Slesar Glass has been servicing the West Bend community since 1949 and will now continue doing so as Door & Glass Professionals.