SLINGER — The village is moving forward with the possible creation of a new tax incremental finance district, in which the monies that would normally go to taxes are rerouted back to the district to encourage improvement.
The Village Board last week received a presentation on the current process happening to create, or potentially create, TID 7 for the village. According to project information shared last week for the board, the TID would be site-specific to support the upcoming expansion project for the business MBW.
“The agenda item was just to give the board more information on the timeline and future meetings,” Village Administrator Margaret Wilber said.
The village has posted notice of two upcoming meetings that are necessary for the creation of the TID. An organizational meeting of the Joint Review Board will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 11. A Joint Review Board is necessary to create a TID to allow representation of all the taxing authorities affected by the district.
A Plan Commission meeting will be held at 6 p.m. the same day, during which there will be a public hearing “for the purpose of providing the community a reasonable opportunity to comment upon the proposed creation of the project plan for the district,” according to the public hearing notice.
Tax incremental finance districts are areas in which properties are removed from normal tax rolls. The monies that would normally be paid in property taxes for parcels within the district – to municipalities, school districts and other taxing authorities – are instead kept within the district for improvements.
The area currently proposed for a TID in Slinger is on Hartford Road. It is along the road on the north side, slightly west of the intersection with Howard Avenue.
Municipalities often borrow for a TID to provide developer incentives or install infrastructure, such as roads and water and sewer, and then use TID money collected to pay that debt over the lifetime of the district. Municipalities can also use the TID income generated by new development to pay incentives as the development progresses.
There are time limits imposed on how long a TID may exist.
“We believe the assistance will take the form of ‘pay as you go’ or recapture payments. Any costs associated with the creation of the district will be eligible for TID repayment,” Wilber wrote in the board memo.
Moving forward, if the TID creation proceeds, there are several stages of meetings and approvals that are needed through Plan Commission, Joint Review Board and the Village Board before a new district could be finalized. The full process takes several months.