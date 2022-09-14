SLINGER — The village Plan Commission is slated to act on a business expansion, look at the permit for a business ownership change and discuss possible changes to the village’s zoning code to allow mixed-use development in a business district.
The Plan Commission will meet today at 6 p.m. Its meetings are at the Village Hall, 300 Slinger Road.
On tonight’s agenda is a site plan from Zeurn Building Products, 820 Enterprise Drive, to expand its business location for significant warehousing space. “The applicant proposes to construct a 25,400-square-foot warehouse addition to their existing building at this location. It will extend from the southeast corner of the building, due south, according to a staff report from Village Planner Mary Censky.
Censky’s report noted a number of details about the site plan for the expansion, including that the proposed building materials match the existing building and that the addition will require reconstruction of the fire lane around the building.
Censky stated no objections to the site plan in her report, but did recommend that several conditions be attached to an approval, including Plan Commission approval of masonry elements on the addition, specifications of a proposed retaining wall and a number of other items.
The Plan Commission this evening will also hold a public hearing and and potentially take action on a conditional use permit amendment, for the conditional use permit for Slinger House.
The amendment, if approved, would change the business entity and business owner names attached to the permit to recognize the business ownership changing to Tabitha Brown, doing business as Town 9 Tap. Another report from Censky stated that all other aspects of the permit would remain the same.
The new business and owner need the conditional use permit to allow for the outdoor seating area and alcohol sales and consumption in that area. The restaurant and tavern uses are permitted in the area.
“It is the outdoor seating areas intended for outdoor sales and/or consumption of alcoholic beverages, that elevates this use to conditional use status,” Censky wrote.
Censky recommended in her report that approval of the permit change be conditional upon the business obtaining the necessary liquor licenses before such sales occur in the outdoor area.
At the end of tonight’s agenda, there are also several zoning code items listed for discussion, including the possibility of allowing mixed-use development to include a multi-family component in commercial development in the village’s B-2 business district.
“The village staff has been approached with an idea for possible redevelopment of an existing B-2 zoned property for mixed use, — i.e., commercial with multi-family residential integrated — a use option/description we don’t presently offer in the list of B-2 district,” Censky wrote in a report.
The item is for discussion only. Censky’s report stated that staff wanted to obtain Plan Commission feedback on whether there was any interest in such a code change before proceeding. If the Plan Commission indicates there is at tonight’s meeting, staff would return at a future meeting with more specific language for such a change for public hearing.