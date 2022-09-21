SLINGER — The village will see a significant expansion for a local business, as Zeurn Building Products has been approved for a 25,000square-foot expansion.
The Plan Commission last week approved the site plan from Zeurn Building Products, 820 Enterprise Drive, to expand its business location for significant warehousing space.
“They’ve got a lovely plan, and it’s very exciting to have them adding so much space,” Village Administrator Margaret Wilber said this week.
The site plan was for constructing a 225,000-square-foot addition to the company’s existing building. A staff report from Village Planner Mary Censky to the Plan Commission stated the addition will be at the southeast corner of the building.
The plan will require reconstruction of the fire lane on the property, but Wilber said the reconstruction will actually improve the lane and the Slinger Fire Department was happy with it. She said the Plan Commission was happy with the site plan, and it was approved without any significant concern. “They did a great job keeping it in line with the existing building, design and materials,” Wilber said.
At the same meeting, the commission discussed possible changes to the village’s zoning code, to allow mixed-use developments to include a multi-family component in commercial developments in the village’s B-2 business district.
“They love the concept, but there was some concern with making it available throughout the B-2 district,” Wilber said.
Wilber noted that that kind of development has become relatively common, such as having commercial businesses on the first floor of a business, while there are apartments or condos on upper floors.
Wilber said the commission’s concerns largely involved the B-2 district along Highway 60; adding the pedestrian traffic of a residential mixed-use development could cause complications along high-traffic areas of Highway 60.
Wilber said there were various items to be discussed for how that could work – the village making the areas of concern more pedestrian-friendly, or the fact that such mixed-use developments are often fairly self-contained.
Wilber said the commission did not take any formal action last week on the matter. Those items would be taken up at future meetings, with examples presented of other mixed-use developments in other communities and their impacts.
“It’ll definitely come back for discussion,” Wilber said.