SLINGER — The Village Board will hold a special meeting today, during which a new tax incremental finance district to support a business expansion will be discussed.
The Village Board will meet at 6 p.m. today at Slinger Village Hall, 300 Slinger Road. Under the new business section of the agenda, “Potential TID #7 Creation” is listed.
The Village Board approved a memorandum of understanding with Washington County and the business MBW last week, agreeing to explore the possibility of a creating a TID to provide assistance to an upcoming MBW expansion project, according to village information.
At tonight’s meeting, village staff will give the Village Board an overview of the steps involved in considering and creating a TID, as well as some general information on the scope of the MBW expansion project the TID would support, according to a memo from Village Administrator Margaret Wilber to the Village Board.
Tax incremental finance districts are areas in which properties are removed from normal tax rolls. The monies that would normally be paid in property taxes for parcels within the district — to municipalities, school districts and other taxing authorities — are instead kept within the district for improvements.
The area currently proposed for a TID in Slinger is on Hartford Road; it is along the road on the north side, just west of the intersection with Howard Avenue.
Municipalities often borrow for a TID to provide developer incentives or install infrastructure, such as roads and water and sewer, and then use TID money collected to pay that debt over the lifetime of the district. Municipalities can also use the TID income generated by new development to pay incentives as the development progresses.
There are time limits imposed on how long a TID may exist.
“We believe the assistance will take the form of ‘pay as you go’ or recapture payments. Any costs associated with the creation of the district will be eligible for TID repayment,” Wilber wrote in the board memo.
“There is no staff recommendation needed at this time, although we do feel this could be a great opportunity to support a Village business and retain local industrial activity and jobs,” she wrote further.
Creating a TID requires a number of steps, including meetings of the Joint Review Board, Plan Commission and Village Board, to hold public hearings and approvals at various stages.
Information from today’s Village Board packet stated the Joint Review Board is scheduled to have an organizational meeting on May 11, to organize the board for consideration of the TID and its project plan moving forward. The Plan Commission is expected to meet at 6 p.m. the same day to hold a public hearing on the TID project plan.
Both meetings will be held at Slinger Village Hall.
During tonight’s special meeting, the board is also scheduled to discuss a number of other matters, including:
■ A review of the village’s financial status and the impacts of future borrowing;
■ Resolutions to authorize $5.75 million in borrowing for parks and public grounds; projects, and to establish parameters those general obligation bonds
■ Awarding a bid for a wetland grading and enhancement project.