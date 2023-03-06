SLINGER — Village President Scott Stortz announced that he is starting a new Facebook video series called “What’s Going on?” where he will tour Slinger and highlight organizations and businesses in one-minute video segments.
Stortz said that he is always looking for ideas to spotlight and market Slinger. He was involved in the creation of the Slinger Business Network last year, and one of that group’s functions is to spotlight businesses.
“We were having a meeting yesterday morning and thinking about what we are going to do this year, and it just clicked,” said Stortz.
Since his Facebook videos always get the most engagement and comments, Stortz thought it would be a good idea to leverage that format to spotlight Slinger organizations and businesses.
“Being in the real estate business, I’m always thinking in terms of marketing,” said Stortz. “And I think that’s a major role of being in public office, too. We want to create growth in our community and bring in new businesses, but we also want our existing businesses to thrive and grow.”
As part of his announcement on Facebook, Stortz encouraged Slinger-based organizations and businesses to reach out to him and schedule an appointment. A few already have, he said.
As long as there is interest in participating, Stortz said he would like to release at least one video every week. He also said that organizations can be featured multiple times, especially if they have a new event or initiative they want highlighted.
“It’s fun,” said Stortz. “I just love being out there with the people and the businesses.”