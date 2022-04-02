WEST BEND — The West Bend Specialty Shops are holding the annual West Bend Spring Bling on Tuesday with special deals from shops and restaurants in downtown West Bend.
“It’s a fun way to celebrate the arrival of spring and to get people downtown to check out the shops,” said Amanda Strassburg, owner of Consider the Lilies.
There are 17 West Bend Specialty Shops and five restaurants participating in Spring Bling. All will offer special deals on April 7. Every shop will be open extended hours from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
“We’re open late so it gives people an opportunity to visit during the day,” said Strassburg. “For people that work, it lets them come shop at night when we are normally closed.”
According to Strassburg, all the participating businesses are locally owned, including new shops such as Crane & Arrow and urban LOFT that opened within the past year. There are usually several hundred annual shoppers that come out to support local businesses for the annual event.
Every year, the West Bend Specialty Shops partners with a nonprofit organization to raise donations during the event. This year they partnered with the Washington County Humane Society.
“We are collecting items on their wishlist they provided us,” said Strassburg. “We are also collecting monetary donations.”
The following shops are participating in this year’s Spring Bling: A Conversation Piece, Ann D’s Boutique, Christy Mac’s Boutique, Crane & Arrow, Consider the Lilies, Jennifer Murray Photography, Kerry Leigh Studios, Laughing Mountain Gourmet Popcorn, Merle Norman Cosmetics, Sass A Frass Candles, Savoring Thyme, Sweet Laurel Children’s Resale & Boutique, West Bend Pilot Boutique, Urban Bend Trends, Urban Farm Girl, urban LOFT and Xpressions Unique Boutique. In addition, five restaurants are included this year: The Orville, Riverside Brewery, The Garden Lounge, The Antidote and Dooley’s.
“I’ve talked to a handful of local shop owners,” Washington County Humane Society Communications Specialist Joe Poczkalski said. “We’re very humbled to be selected and receive donations. We’re in touch with them about some giveaways.”
Poczkalski said the Humane Society could use garbage bags, empty nonwashed peanut butter jars for dogs, Carefresh bedding and styptic powder for cats.
To find out more information, visit: https://shopinwestbend.com/events, or stop in any of the participating stores.