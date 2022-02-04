JACKSON — A new St. Vincent de Paul location is slated for the village, as the Village Board next week will take up a conditional use permit for the store.
The Plan Commission voted last week to support amending a conditional use permit for the space at W225-N16712 Cedar Park Court, unit 3, to allow for St. Vincent de Paul–Washington County. According to Village Administrator Jen Keller, the commission’s action will now go to the Village Board.
“The St. Vincent item did go before the Plan Commission and was recommended to the Village Board for approval. They (St. Vincent de Paul) are not currently located in Jackson,” Keller wrote this week in an email.
Keller said the item is scheduled for the Village Board’s meeting on Tuesday. The board will meet at 7:30 p.m. in the Village Board Room at the Jackson Municipal Complex, N168-W19851 Main St. There is a public hearing scheduled for the St. Vincent de Paul item.
According to the application St. Vincent de Paul submitted to the village, the 12,658-square-foot space will be used for a thrift store, donation drop-off and warehousing space to support Washington County locations of St. Vincent de Paul.
The application showed that the organization will be remodeling the interior of the space. Plan documents showed several sections of interior walls will be removed to create more open space, as well as removal of stairs and a mezzanine space.
Information in the packet from American Companies indicated that company would be removing the carpet in the business space, and refinishing the flooring. There will also be new doors installed.
The plans indicated the parking for customers would be in front of the building, by the entrance for the general parking. Employee parking will be to the side of the building.
A driving lane and overhead door will be installed at the rear of the building for the donation drop-off area.