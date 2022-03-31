MADISON — During the month of February, unemployment increased in all 12 of its metro areas and decreased or stayed the same in only 12 of the 35 cities compared to January.
The data released by the Department of Workforce Development on Wednesday showed that the unemployment rate has decreased in all of Wisconsin’s metro areas, municipalities and counties in February 2022 compared to February 2021. However, the numbers weren’t as strong when comparing January unemployment numbers to February unemployment numbers at the county level, which showed the rates rose in 70 of 72 counties last month.
The Waukesha-Ozaukee-Washington region was one of the metro areas that saw an uptick in unemployment in February. The preliminary unemployment rate for February, according to DWD, was 3.7%, while it was 3.4% in January.
Washington and Waukesha counties’ unemployment rates also rose in February, compared to January. Both counties went from a rate of 2.5% in January to a rate of 2.7% in February. In Ozaukee County, the rate increases slightly from 2.4% in January to 2.5% in February.
In Washington County, West Bend’s unemployment rate was 3.1% in February, compared to 2.7% in January. Ozaukee County’s Mequon’s unemployment rate in February was 2.5% compared to 2.2% in January.