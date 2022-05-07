WEST BEND — When Theran Wanta graduated from UW-Milwaukee with a degree in finance in December, he knew he didn’t want to go into the corporate business field. Instead he bought Paradise Golf and after some love, care and remodeling he opened Stingers Golf and Recreation on April 28, at 601 E. Paradise Drive in West Bend.
“I’ve always just had a passion for sports. Golf, baseball, hockey, hockey is my main sport really,” said Wanta. “But, after I graduated college... I was sort of feeling a little lost with what I wanted to do, and I thought getting into the golf industry would be something fun.”
Wanta worked at the Milwaukee Country Club driving range for a summer to gain some skills running that type of business, and shortly after getting his degree he bought his own range.
According to Wanta, Paradise Golf had been neglected by previous ownership.
The people who ran the place did a tremendous job with the resources they were provided. Wanta said they have been nothing but a tremendous help and resource for him, but the property still needed some work done.
New amenities at Stingers
“What’s different about Stingers [from Paradise] is that we’ve totally remodeled the inside. We added a bar,” said Wanta. “Because, I bought it in January, we didn’t really have time to attack some of the outside stuff.”
“The outside stuff” includes getting rid of some overgrowth and weeds, replacing some of the lighting and replacing and adding fencing and nets.
The batting cages also need some work done before they can be opened. According to Wanta, they will probably not be open this summer unless he outdoes his projections, because the cages need $50,000 in repairs.
“Hopefully we do well enough to put some money into it to get the outside where it needs to be as well,” said Wanta.
On the inside, besides the remodeled design and addition of the bar, Wanta added a putt-putt Connect 4 game that he built and seating areas to relax and have a drink after being outside on the course or range.
Wanta also wants to add a golf simulator to the inside area. However, any golf simulator addition would required an addition to the clubhouse as the ceilings are too low for a simulator.
“A few other things need to happen in order to [add the indoor golf simulator],” said Wanta. But if everything goes as planned, he hopes construction can begin on an addition to the building in the fall.
Wanta added that he recently received a permit to sell Christmas trees in the parking lot during the fall, and plans to add an ice rink for for winter in 2023.
“What I plan to bring to Stingers is just more of a modern feel and higher quality amenities. Just more time spent on landscaping, and putting the resources and money into it that it needs to be successful,” said Wanta. “Places like this need a lot of time and care. That’s what I want to provide to this, and to West Bend.”
Wanta added that he had a tremendous amount of help from friends and family to make all the interior changes, so far, happen.
“It sort of took a village, and it’s been crazy,” said Wanta. “I seriously can’t believe that it’s come to life already.”
Opening day
Wanta said that even opening day hasn’t quite feel real to him yet.
“I can’t really describe how it felt. I was sort of in shock,” said Wanta. “It hasn’t quite hit me yet that this is happening.”
Wanta added that owning a place like Stingers has been a dream of his for the past year.
“I’m just excited to show people what I’ve been working on, and what we’ve been working on,” said Wanta. “You know it’s not just me, it’s my whole family and friends.
While Stingers is already open, Wanta said that there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 27 at 4 p.m.
For anyone who is looking for fun outdoor activities to do with Mom this Mother’s Day, there will be free minigolf for moms at Stingers on Sunday, according to Wanta.
Wanta added that there are also daily specials during the week on drinks, mini-golf and buckets of balls for the driving range.
Monday is a dollar off pitchers of Michelob beer, Tuesday is a dollar off IPAs, Wednesday is a dollar off any bucket of balls for the driving range, Thursday is a dollar off hard seltzers, sodas and ciders and Friday is a dollar off of mini-golf, according to Wanta.
Being a young business owner
For most people who recently graduated college, owning their own business isn’t the first thing they think of doing. But the challenge of being a young business owner excited Wanta.
“I’m just excited to be a young business owner and I want to encourage other people to take the leap to start their own business,” said Wanta. “I couldn’t imagine doing it anywhere else besides West Bend.”