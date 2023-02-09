WEST BEND — The local business Stingers Golf & Recreation is looking to expand this year, as the minigolf and driving range establishment will add onto its building to add golf simulators.
The Plan Commission on Tuesday approved two items for Stingers, at 601 Paradise Drive. The first was a conditional use permit request to modify Stingers’ existing permit.
According to West Bend Building and Development Planner Jim Reinke, the business received approval to expand its operation about a year ago.
“This request is to further expand it again, for both the outside facilities and also for a new interior facility,” Reinke said.
The amendment to the CUP adds indoor golf simulators to the businesses uses. The CUP and site plan presented Tuesday included a building addition of about 3,000 square feet, which Reinke’s report stated would house four of the simulators.
“It’s the first golf simulator proposal in the city of West Bend. We’re really excited about it,” City Administrator Jay Shambeau said Wednesday.
With the indoor golf simulators, Shambeau noted that Stingers can become a year-round business, 365 days per year. The miniature golf, driving range and batting cages at Stingers are all seasonal recreations.
The CUP amendment further accounted for the business adding tees to its driving range, and changing its hours to 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. The hours previously allowed for opening at 8 a.m.
The site plan submitted by Theran Wanta, owner of Stingers, showed the building addition, additional parking to accommodate the business expansion and some grading work. Reinke said there would be an additional 23 parking stalls with the expansion.
The additional tees are planned for the driving range’s east side. The site plan also included adding netting to that side, and around part of the south side of the range near a wetland area.
Reinke’s report indicated that the site plan conformed with the city’s code, and Reinke said approval for the plan was recommended.
Both the site plan and the conditional use plan were approved unanimously.