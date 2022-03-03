SLINGER — The village is looking to attract development and boost its economy, as it has completed a hotel feasibility study.
Slinger commissioned the hotel study with Core Distinction Group in December. In February, Core returned the final report, with recommendations that the village could attract and sustain the right kind of hotel.
“We’re very happy it came back as positive as it did,” Slinger Administrator Margaret Wilber said. The report summary recommended an upper midscale hotel, with 45 to 55 guest rooms. The site analysis section of the report highlighted the area around the intersection of Highway 60 and Interstate 41. It did not list a specific property, but a scoring matrix for the area received full marks for visibility, accessibility, traffic counts, utilities, site preparation and zoning.
Stay up-to-date on all the latest Washington County news with a print subscription to the Daily News: https://bit.ly/dailynews_sub
Area support services, the land’s position as a “demand generator” and competition position all received four of five points in the score. The area was rated at 93 percent for hotel feasibility.
According to the report, such a midscale hotel could impact the local economy through creating 10 to 15 full-time jobs, as well as some part-time jobs based on hotel needs; property tax revenues for the village from the development, as well as sales and payroll taxes related to a hotel; and indirect impacts by creating jobs and income for other businesses that provide services to the hotel and its guests.
“A few examples of businesses that will indirectly benefit from the development of a hotel include suppliers of room related goods (housekeeping supplies, room amenities, etc.), telecommunication vendors (internet, cable, etc.), utility companies, food and beverage suppliers, and other hotel related vendors,” according to the report.
The report noted tourism jobs and revenues throughout the village could also increase with the development of a hotel, as it would draw additional people to stay in Slinger and use local establishments like bars and restaurants, entertainment establishments and shops.
Specific economic projections estimated $73,227 in property taxes to the village each year. The level of sales and lodging tax would depend on hotel occupancy and tax rates, and would likely be lower in the first few years while a hotel became established, but the report estimated them between about $100,000 and $150,000 per year.
The hotel feasibility study projected up to $285,598 in additional annual alcohol revenues in Slinger, and up to $611,996 a year for both new food revenue entertainment and activities revenue.
The report included in-depth research and data about Slinger, including its demographics, business community, workforce, economic revenues and potential sites for development.
Wilber said last week there is no formal action related to the study at this time. It was commissioned due to conversations about a possible hotel between village staff and potential developers. Wilber said those developers in the past have asked if Slinger had a feasibility study or data on potential for a hotel in the area.
Moving forward, the study will be used as a communication tool to attract and communicate with developers.