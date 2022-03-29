WASHINGTON COUNTY — Washington County ranked No. 10 in the state for experiencing the greatest amount of economic growth in a SmartAsset study.
The county experienced 3.2% business growth and a GDP growth of $219 million. In addition, there were 7.2 new building permits per 1,000 homes.
Based on these findings, the county was awarded a GDP growth index of 22.28.
In the study, SmartAsset measured business establishment growth, GDP growth and new building permits. They also compared the change in the number of businesses established throughout a three-year period.
“The next investment metric we considered was inflation-adjusted GDP growth in each county. Increases in local GDP signify growth in the local economy. We then considered investment and developed in the local residential real estate market,” SmartAsset stated in the study. “To measure real estate growth, we calculated the number of new building permits per 1,000 homes.”
Based on the three factors, each community was assigned a score to create the final ranking.
Milwaukee County was ranked No. 1 in the study. Although the county saw a 0.2% drop in business growth, its GDP grew by $1.316 billion and 1.8 building permits were awarded per 1,000 homes, providing a GDP growth index of 28.42.
Milwaukee County was followed by Dane, Waukesha, Brown and Outagamie counties in the rankings.
Statewide, Wisconsin saw business growth shrink at 0.4%. The state’s GDP grew by $133 million and there were 7.5 new building permits per 1,000 homes.
To view the full study, visit
smartasset.com/investing/investmentcalculator#wisconsin/gdp-Growth-1.