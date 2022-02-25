SLINGER — The Village Board approved a preliminary plat this week for Cedar Creek Estates, paving the way for 125 new single-family lots to come into the village.
The plan for Cedar Creek Estates was first brought to the village last year by the developer GCAM. About 77.4 acres were annexed into the village on the east side of Slinger last May for the development; another 33.52 acres adjacent to that remained within the Town of Polk, for 16 larger home lots the developer intends to build out as a different phase of the same project.
Village Administrator Margaret Wilber said the developer hopes to proceed with construction quickly. GCAM is scheduled to bring a final plat for the subdivision to the village in May. Once the entire plat is approved, GCAM has planned three phases of construction to complete the subdivision to begin as soon as weather allows.
“The way they want to do it, they want to be working continuously (once they begin),” Wilber said.
The land is immediately east of where Cedar Bluffs Drive ends, extending north to Highway C and south to Highway 60. The 77 acres now in the village will be divided into 125 residential lots and six outlots, according to the plat approved Monday.
The plat document showed that most of the lots planned for the village subdivision are between 0.32 acres and 0.5 acres in size; a handful of lots are somewhat larger, up to 1 acre or so based on the layout of the subdivision and roads.
Along the east side of the subdivision design, at the Slinger border with the Town of Polk, most of the lots are on the larger end of that size range, from 0.4 acres to 0.55 acres. On the other side of the border are larger lots in Polk, for the township portion of the Cedar Creek Estates overall development.
“It’s phased very nicely to transition from the village to the town section,” Wilber said.
The preliminary plat now approved includes several changes from earlier versions presented to the Plan Commission last year. It was reviewed again as a concept plan in January, when some alterations were implemented in the road layout and lot configurations, according to a report from Village Planner Mary Censky.
“Generally favorable feedback was given at that time (in January), particularly in regard to the revised/improved overall grading plan and the revised/improved roadway configuration, versus an earlier plan set that had considered by the Commission in 2021,” Censky wrote.
Once construction begins, a phasing map from the developer showed the first phase of construction will be 31 lots at the north end; the second will be the southern half of the subdivision. The final area planned for development is along the east side of the subdivision, adjacent to the Town of Polk.