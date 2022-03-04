MADISON — Summit Credit Union and Commerce State Bank jointly announced a partnership on Thursday that includes Summit’s acquisition of substantially all of the assets and liabilities of Commerce State Bank.
The definitive agreement was unanimously approved by both boards of directors and is pending shareholder and regulatory approval. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022. The combined company will have assets approaching $6 billion and will have 54 locations.
Commerce is the first bank that Summit Credit Union, a Madison-based financial cooperative and the second-largest credit union in Wisconsin, will acquire. Kim Sponem, CEO & President of Summit Credit Union, will remain the CEO of the combined organization.
“Commerce State Bank is an exceptionally well-run institution and has experienced tremendous success,” said Sponem. “We have similar values, cultures, and dedication to the
highest levels of member and community service. This is a terrific strategic fit. Commerce State Bank’s stellar commercial lending portfolio adds to our strengths in mortgage and small business lending, as well as helping people with their everyday financial needs.”
“Growth and expansion are important because it provides the opportunity to positively impact more people’s financial well-being,” said Dave Reszel, Summit Board chair. “We look forward to bringing our award-winning financial wellness programs to new communities in Wisconsin.”
Commerce employees will remain part of the combined organization.