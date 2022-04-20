JACKSON — The Sysco facility in Jackson is looking to make a significant expansion, though there are still some items to work out before the project moves forward.
The Village Board approved several items related to the Sysco facility last week, including zoning to allow for it, a site plan including landscaping, lighting, facility and building plans and a certified survey map for the combination of two properties, according to Village Administrator Jen Keller.
One of the properties being combined will also be annexed into the village, as it has previously been in the Town of Polk, according to information from Sysco.
According to information submitted by Sysco for the applications for its expansion, the project will include both significant addition to the building and the creation of a new truck parking area. Sysco owns two properties at the facility location, on Mill Road.
“The current operation is wholly located on the north parcel, while the south parcel, located adjacent but across Mill Road, is currently undeveloped and is being used as a farm field,” according to Sysco’s submission to the village.
Under the plan that received village approvals this month, the south parcel will be used for the new truck parking and vehicle area, because current parking will be displaced by the building expansion. Sysco will also need additional parking, as the expansion to add various storage and refrigerated areas to accommodate business expansion will also lead to greater distribution.
“Lastly, the Village Board approved the resolution discontinuing a portion of Mill Road, which was proposed by Sysco and the village was requested to assist with that process,” Keller said.
Sysco requested part of the road be vacated because with the properties on either side of the road being used for the same business, with employees going back and forth and certain security requirements, it would be more functional and safer for both area residents and employees to vacate that road section.
“The project will (also) require Sysco to receive additional approvals from the state of Wisconsin regarding building expansion and wetland-site drainage on the newly annexed southern parcel prior to proceeding with facility construction efforts,” Keller said.