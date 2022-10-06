WEST BEND — A Taco John’s is now slated to come to West Bend, as the developer Corta has received the needed approvals for the lot creation and site plan for the restaurant to be constructed near the old Shopko building.
The Plan Commission on Tuesday took up and approved three items proposed by Corta West Bend, including the site plan for Taco John’s.
“The last site plan we have is a site plan for a commercial development of a 2,439-square-foot Taco John’s Restaurant,” Business and Development Director Jim Reinke said while introducing the item.
According to site plan information from the Plan Commission packet, the restaurant will be built on a 1.1-acre lot immediately adjacent to South Main Street, in front of the former Shopko building. In addition to the building, the site will have 47 standard parking stalls, light poles and landscaping.
The Plan Commission also reviewed the planned exterior of the Taco John’s without objection.
“Staff finds the architectural elevation to be acceptable with urban design (standards),” Reinke said.
The site plan was approved unanimously with some conditions, including that an updated traffic impact analysis be submitted, and that any revisions required by the analysis be implemented for the site plan.
The Plan Commission also approved a certified survey map and a master site plan submitted by Corta.
The certified survey map was to divide the parcel at the former Shopko into four lots, including the 1.1-acre parcel for Taco John’s, a 7.7-acre lot for the Shopko building that is being converted to a multitenant commercial site and two others for future projects.
The master site plan was for the entire area, including all four lots in the CSM. It laid out traffic flow for the four lots, as well as sewer and water utilities that will be installed to serve each.
In response to Plan Commission questions, Reinke clarified that when plans come forward for the two sites in the CSM that do not yet have projects announced, each will need its own site plan at that time, for whatever the project is.
Corta is the company redeveloping the former Shopko into a multitenant building.
The company secured HomeGoods, Sierra, Five Below and Big Lots as tenants earlier this year and has been working on the building since then.