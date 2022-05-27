Paws and Reflect, a new pet salon and spa in Germantown, will be holding a grand opening from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
This weekend the pet salon for dogs, small animals and eventually cats when they get their certification will open its doors for people to come in, explore the facilities, and share their love of pets.
“I’ve always loved animals. It’s definitely been my passion since I was 14 and volunteering every weekend at the Washington County Humane Society,” said Paws and Reflect owner Christie Peterson. “From there, between working in different pet stores and I was a vet tech for a number of years, I found my niche in grooming.”
According to Peterson, she knew she found her niche, because this business combines things that she loves.
“It really combines my love of artsy and creativity with my love of helping pets,” said Peterson. “I can tell when they, then you see a dog over and over again you’re able to notice changes in their body, in their behavior. I just really want to take care of a pet the way I would take care of my own.”
Peterson had that in mind with the way the salon was designed.
“It’s all tailored with the pet’s comfort and safety in mind,” said Peterson. “From being able to take a drink of water upfront, to being safe and comfortable in the tub and to even the different options of being able to be on the table or on the floor to be groomed. I’m really excited to be able to offer non-traditional solutions for pets who the one-size-fits-all just doesn’t work for them.”
In the washing room there is a tub that smaller dogs, and other small animals, can be lifted up into. But they also have the ability to wash dogs on the floor who are older, bigger, hurt or don’t want to go up into the waist-high tub.
For dogs who might be a little nervous getting washed, there is also a “licky-pad,” which Peterson’s mother-in-law Vikki Huibregtse pointed out. You can stick treats onto the pad for your dog to lick to soothe and calm them down while they are being bathed.
“This is how detailed and how invested she is in the comfort and the well-being of the animals,” said Huibregtse.
During the grand opening of Paws and Reflect, people who stop in with their pets will be able to dress them up and use the photoshoot area in the waiting room. According to Peterson, there will be a printer on site and photos will cost $10.
HAWS, the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County, will be at Paws and Reflect for the grand opening from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday at N116-W16334 Main St., according to Peterson. There will also be a pet treat food truck during the weekend.
“A treat truck (will be here). She does homemade dog bakery and she has a mobile treat truck, she’s from Germantown, too,” said Paws and Reflect stylist Shane Hansen.
“That thing is so cool to me, I told her she totally had to bring that thing over here,” said Peterson.
She added that she didn’t know what time the treat truck would be at the salon this weekend yet.
“I love dogs, I’m thrilled to be opening, so come on in,” said Peterson. “This is my passion and I’m thrilled to be doing it.”