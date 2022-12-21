WEST BEND — TDS Telecom announced Tuesday that it will be building an all-fiber internet network in the West Bend area to bring high-speed internet and its TV services to the community.
The network will be TDS's first fiber build in Washington County with construction set to begin early in 2023. It will serve nearly 14,000 homes and businesses with internet speeds up to 8 Gigs, with 10 Gig connections available to businesses.
TDS's plans come in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which the company says demonstrated the importance of fast and reliable internet for families, students, remote workers, public safety agencies and others.
“We're excited to bring our fiber network to West Bend and help the community continue to grow and prosper,” said Drew Petersen, TDS senior vice president of corporate affairs. “This investment of millions of dollars of private capital will upgrade an essential part of infrastructure while improving residents' quality of life.”
Despite its superior speeds, fiber internet availability is scattered, as only 43% of U.S. households have access to fiber, according to the Fiber Broadband Association. Headquartered in Madison, TDS is expanding its fiber network in Wisconsin with projects in development across the state.
In addition to fiber internet, West Bend residents will get access to TDS's TV services, which include local and national networks, integration with popular streaming services, the ability to start shows over, and cloud DVR. Phone packages and service bundles will also be available.
Besides offering its infrastructure and services, TDS says it will be active in West Bend through sponsorships, donations and other activities.
“West Bend's ideal location in southeastern Wisconsin, strong local businesses, vibrant downtown area, and cultural amenities are just a few reasons why the community is a perfect fit for TDS and our values,” said Petersen.