Testing their training

JACKSON — Last week the Washington County Fairgrounds Conference Center became a contest of skills for apprentice carpenters, electricians, HVAC specialists and plumbers, as the ABC of Wisconsin Apprenticeship and Training Trust held its annual Skill Competition. ABC was founded in 1972 and the competition has taken place for more than 30 years.
This year’s competition featured 33 of ABC Wisconsin’s top construction apprentices representing technical colleges from around the state. These students have earned high honors in their respective trades in the competition. While attending technical colleges, the young people have attained salaried apprenticeships from ABC of Wisconsin employers.
“Apprenticeships are an excellent way for student who are pursuing careers in the technical field,” said Kyle Schwarm, Marketing & Communications Director for ABC of Wisconsin. “They go to school part-time; as apprentices they work on-the-job and are getting paid. They are often able to graduate from tech school with no debt.”
He added that in some cases, they eventually move on to middle and upper management.
Joseph Wiseman, an apprentice at Side x Side Construction, LLC, is majoring in carpentry at Moraine Park Technical College.
Ten of Wisconsin’s top construction apprentices earned high honors in their respective trades at the competition. The top four in their respective trades will compete in the National Craft Championships.
Area high school students visited the event in the morning as part of career exploration.
“This was our first time at the competition and it went great all around,” said Robert Willmas, West Bend High School technology education instructor. “It is a great resource for both myself and the students to do some networking by meeting industry leaders and employers, learn what apprenticeships are like and see current apprentices in action doing what they do best.”
Willmas said it gave his students a look into what they could be doing in different trades.
'The more they are exposed to, the better choices they can make for their future. The fact they got to see what they are currently doing in class is similar to what they will be doing as a profession helps nail down what they are learning and validates it. I had the ability to meet some employers to have in my classroom, so they can talk to the students and educate them on what specific trades might look like, employment opportunities and apprenticeship options and opportunities.”
Willmas added that having some hands-on activities is always a bonus as well.
“Any time the students can get to work doing something they may encounter in the workplace is beneficial and again giving them an opportunity to see if it is something they want to explore deeper,” said Willmas. “All in all it is a win win for the students, the apprenticeship program and myself. Hopefully over the next years we go back and keep seeing our local graduates at this event.”