WEST BEND — The owners of the Beat Goes on Records & More announced Thursday that as of April 6, The Exclusive Company will reopen under the new name.
“Our goal is to keep serving the music lovers in this music-loving community, and continue the tradition of selection, quality and service we’ve all come to love and expect,” said owners Joe, Mary, Tommy and Lyla Zaremba in a social media post. “We also have some new ideas to engage the community more, and partner with our downtown neighbors and other organizations and businesses — all with the hope that we do our part to help make West Bend and Washington County a cool, music-relevant destination.”
They also stated they have been customers of The Exclusive Company since the 1980s and have a passion for music.
They thanked The Exclusive Company for their help during the transition.
The store will open as the Beat Goes On & More on April 6. Record Store Day is April 23.