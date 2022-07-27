Three years in the remaking

WEST BEND — Ozaukee Christian School (OCS) announced that it will be holding a ribbon cutting ceremony and public open house for the school, after three years of renovations, from 4 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 25.
According to the release, during the open house the public can take themselves on self-guided tours of the facility and meet with board members and staff of OCS.
During the open house there will also be complimentary root beer floats, and a brat fry to raise funds for the seventh- and eighth-grade field trip to Washington, D.C., in April, according to the release.
Over the last three years there were many challenges due to supply chain issues and COVID-19.
However, the school was able to grow in size, as it methodically renovated the building, and enrollment, nearly doubling attendance from 57 students in 2019 to 110 now, according to the release.
“Just like God provided manna for the Israelites wandering in the desert, His provision for each step of this project came at just the right time. God is never late, but rarely early,” said Dave Swartz, OCS Board vice-president, in the release.
The purchase and renovation of the former Trenton Business Center was expected to cost $2.2 million, according to the release. But, thanks to help from volunteers and working with local contractors, project costs were kept to $1.6 million, while maintaining quality.
With the newest renovations the school is now able to support up to 150 students, and has space for more expansion if necessary on the 40-acre property.
“It is a journey unlike anything we could have imagined. It is a story that only God could write,” said Kris Austin, OCS head of school, in the release.
Before the building was renovated into the OCS it was the Trenton Business Center building, and had previously been the Spearmint Rhino strip club before that, according to the release.