WEST BEND — Children’s Wisconsin announced that 34 southeastern Wisconsin restaurants will be raising funds as a part of Do Good with Food for the hospital, including Timmer’s Resort in the town of West Bend, on Thursday.
According to the release, the fundraising event was started in 2019 by Gino and Leanne Fazzari, owners of the Calderone Club Downtown and San Giorgio Pizzeria Napoletana. The event is held yearly near their daughter Vivianna’s birthday to raise money for the hospital that saved her life shortly after she was born due to a thoracic duct tear.
“I can’t imagine what our life would be without Vivianna. Our family is incredibly thankful to the 34 restaurants and breweries — 27 of which are new — who will help recognize the miracle of our daughter,” said Gino Fazzari, in the release. “More importantly, they are helping support the miracles that happen every day at Children’s Wisconsin. I hope every one of their establishments are full, so we can raise more money and help save the lives of even more kids.”
During the event a percentage of food and/or beverage sales will be donated by the participating restaurants to Children’s Wisconsin, according to the release.
“We are incredibly grateful to the Fazzari family and all of the participating restaurants and breweries,” said Christine Baranoucky, vice president of engagement and stewardship of the Children’s Wisconsin Foundation, in the release. “Funds will not only support the Emergency Department and NICU, but also the new Nourishing Partners Program, which helps address the challenges that can limit access, availability and stability of nutritious food.”
To participate in the event stop by Timmer’s Resort, at 5151 Timmer Bay Road, on Thursday, or head to other participating Milwaukee-area restaurants that can be found at bit.ly/3CoLnAj.