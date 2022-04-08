Tommy’s Express Car Wash announces details of West Bend site

WEST BEND — On Thursday, Tommy’s Express Car Wash announced their commitment to building a new location in West Bend, according to a press release from the company. The new car wash will be located at 2110 W. Washington St. at the site of the former West Bend Wash.
Tommy’s Express facilities use modern equipment, including machinery that automatically adjusts to every vehicle’s size and shape.
“We couldn’t be more excited to be a part of these growing and vibrant communities. We provide sustainable jobs to team members and reinvesting in the communities we serve. We love the Tommy’s Express system because of the outstanding customer experience it provides and its soft impact on the environment thanks to its use of recycled water and energy-efficient buildings,” said Tommy Express representatives.
The location will include their signature 130-foot wash tunnels with corner towers, a rounded transparent roof, prominent branding and full-size windows running down the length of the wash tunnel.
Monthly memberships are available by downloading the TommyClub app. Members will be able to access the wash with member lanes using the app or license plate recognition.
Each of the locations features the Tommy Car Wash Systems patented circular arch design. The Tommy Transporter, a 30-foot car wash conveyer technology, accelerates the loading process, reduces damage claims and safely accommodates a wide range of vehicles. The company added that since its inception, more than 700 car wash locations employ the Tommy Car Wash Systems equipment package.
A site plan for the redevelopment was approved by the West Bend Plan Commission in early February. The current building will be removed to make way for a new 4,552-square-foot building. In addition, a certified survey map was also approved that adjusted the lot line of the property about 55 feet eastward toward the neighboring Pizza Ranch lot, making the car wash lot larger.
An opening date for Tommy’s Express in West Bend has not been announced at this time.