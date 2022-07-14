Tommy’s Express Car Wash holds groundbreaking

WEST BEND — Tommy’s Express Car Wash held a groundbreaking ceremony for their new location at 2110 W. Washington St. in West Bend on Wednesday.
Construction of the new car wash is expected to be finished by February of 2023, but the company is hopeful it will be finished sooner.
The location will feature three lanes in the car wash, two for TommyClub members and one for single-visit users, and the car wash will be able to service 165 cars an hour, totaling 200,000-215,000 cars per year, according to Steve Killian of Killian Management.
According to Peter Schwabe, Inc. President and CEO Peter Schwabe, the car wash will have a 110-foot tunnel that cars will enter on the right side of the property near the Pizza Ranch. After going through the car wash, drivers will head toward Washington Street, where they can either exit or park at one of the 20 vacuum stations to clean out their car’s interior.
According to West Bend Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Toni Gumina, the chamber is excited to have a new business that is both green and donates back to the community.
Gumina added that it was also exciting to see how Tommy’s Express Car Wash has partnered with Water Mission to provide sustainable, clean water solutions in developing nations.
West Bend Mayor Chris Jenkins said that this project is just the latest example of how the West Bend has been able to take under-utilized properties and turn them around, and he was proud to have another project in West Bend continue in that mold.