JACKSON — The town will take up a full slate of development items at the Park and Planning Commission tonight, with residential subdivisions, a business expansion and a new business proposal coming in for the township.
The Park and Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. in the board room of Jackson Town Hall, 3146 Division Road.
On the agenda for tonight’s meeting, there are two residential subdivision proposals. First, a proposal for 4736 Maple Road is being brought forward for a cluster subdivision. Town Clerk Bob Eichner said the plan is for about 80 acres, which Zoning Administrator Jim Micech said the plan will use for 45 single-family home lots.
The other residential proposal to be reviewed tonight will be a smaller development off County Highway M called Scheunemann Farms. Micech said the plan was presented previously for eight lots of about 5 acres each, but the property owner is looking at options due to county rules on entrances from a county highway, so it could be represented as a smaller number of larger lots.
For business development, the Park and Planning Commission will look at an expansion at Pleasant Valley Tennis and Fitness, and a proposal for manufacturing business condos.
The item for Pleasant Valley Tennis is a discussiononly site plan item, in which the commission will have a first look at plans for the business to construct two buildings.
“They’re proposing on a site plan review two buildings to house indoor pickleball courts,” Micech said.
Later tonight, there will be discussion on a concept site plan for business condominiums “for light manufacturing, shipping & receiving, warehouse storage and small business” at 869 County Road NN. Micech said Glenn Erickson is looking to establish spaces that businesses could lease or buy, which they could use for storage, distribution or small business operations.
The site plan proposed would use two of the three buildings currently existing at the property, and also construct four additional buildings.
Before the Park and Planning Commission meeting, the Town Board will also have a special meeting at 6 p.m. at the same location. According to Eichner, the Town Board is set to adopt an ordinance for residential and commercial building codes. The town’s current ordinance simply states that the town adopts the applicable state codes, and Eichner said specifying what the town codes are will increase the town’s ability to implement codes without state oversight.