Traditions Pub hits goal for health care and emergency services fundraiser

TOWN OF FARMINGTON — Traditions Pub hit its $1,000 goal Thursday night for its Fillmore Fire and Rescue Fundraiser that has been running since Jan. 13.
The donations from the fundraiser will go toward supporting health care and emergency workers in the Fillmore area, and the fundraiser will be ongoing until Friday, April 15, before Easter.
The fundraiser takes place on both Thursday and Friday nights each week. On Thursdays there are buy-one-get-one-free deals on drinks from 4 to 5 p.m., and all night long for health care and emergency services workers. On Fridays $1 from every fish fry and $2 from every prime rib sold are donated to the fund.
“We do charity all the time,” said Traditions Pub owner-operator David Steffen, in a Facebook message. “We support local, and have for years.”
Steffen said that he has put on fundraisers for five years at Traditions Pub, supporting everything from the medical costs for a local couple who had a prematurely born baby to food pantries.
There are other activities that Steffen has done to help raise funds, including putting on raffles and doing a Valentine’s Day pop-up shop where customers could buy gifts for their loved ones before the holiday.
On Thursdays there is free pool from 4 to 5 p.m., and there has also been free pizza while supplies last. All Steffen asks is that you purchase a drink and donate a few dollars to the Fillmore Fire and Fescue fund, according to a Facebook post.
Steffen noted that doing these fundraisers doesn’t necessarily drive up business.
“If anything it takes away from the bottom line,” said Steffen. “But I’m not in this for the money. The people, our patrons, are the best. It’s not a regular bar crowd at all.”
After the current fundraiser for the health care and emergency services workers ends, Traditions Pub will be starting its next fundraiser after Easter, and it will run through the Friday before Father’s Day. All fundraising recipients are chosen by suggestions from patrons, and the next one has not been announced yet.