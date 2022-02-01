SLINGER — Two Slinger businesses were honored by the village recently, as proclamations were made in their honor for reaching milestone anniversaries in the community.
The first business is Schulteis Pumping LLC, at 151 James St. In December, which has business reached 55 years in the community.
Schulteis Pumping is a full-service sanitation company, according to the business website, which has been family-owned and operated since 1966.
It was established by Robert H. Schulteis as a co-owner as Richfield Trenching. The business was renamed Slinger Trenching about a year later when it was also expanded to include installation and service for septic systems, according to information from the village proclamation.
Stay up-to-date on all the latest Washington County news with a print subscription to the Daily News: https://bit.ly/dailynews_sub
The business incorporated as Schulteis Sanitation in 1987, when Robert sold the business to his sons Jim and Ron. In 2016, when the company reached 50 years, it was sold to the third generation of the family, Jim and Ron’s sons Nathan and Tim.
“The business has made impressive investments in its operations and consistently works with the Village and its Sewer Utility to promote best practices and improve utility functions,” according to the Village Board.
The second business honored by the village recently was Strupp Implements.
Strupp Implements, 118 W. Washington St., is a “Deluxe Massey Ferguson, New Holland and Dixie Chopper dealer,” according to the company’s website. The business reaches 75 years in operation this year.
Strupp Implements was established in 1947, when Sylvester Strupp purchased William Langenecker’s implement business. Langenecker had operated his business since 1917, making it “one of the oldest continuously run businesses in the Village of Slinger,” according to the village proclamation.
Sylvester’s son Golbert took over the business in 1976; Gilbert also served the village as a board trustee from 1989 until 2002.
At this point, the third generation of Strupps are running the family business, still in Slinger: Danny, Debbie, Ronnie, and John Strupp and Lenard Wantz.