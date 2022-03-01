HARTFORD — The Vintage Shop Hop is returning to five Hartford shops, and several others in Washington County, this weekend for what has become the busiest time of the year for many of these small businesses.
The Vintage Shop Hop will be on Friday and Saturday. The event was created nine years ago by Ann Campos, a Rockford, Ill., resident who had been doing a two-day vintage market in her area. After a bad winter forced her to cancel the event, she reached out to local vintage and antique shop owners to see if they would be willing to do an open house event on the same weekend.
Since then the Shop Hop has grown from a handful of stores in counties around the Wisconsin-Illinois border to over 400 shops throughout both states, and to two weekend events in both October and March.
“It was a situation of if you build it they will come,” said Campos. “You have people who love to shop vintage, and we just give them a map and they decide where to go.”
Hartford is just one of many destinations this year as the area ranges from the southern suburbs of Chicago to Oconto, Wis.
“The Shop Hop brings awareness to unique shops, and it helps get new customers that haven’t been out this way before,” said Kayla Gerard, owner of The Local Collective, who is participating in her fifth Vintage Shop Hop.
The other Hartford stores participating this year are Faith and Giggles, The She Shed, Furnish Traders and Hen Picked Antiques and Stained Glass.
According to the owners of these businesses, the Vintage Shop Hop has helped make a large impact.
“Absolutely there is a rise in business,” said Patricia Orlebeke, owner of The She Shed. “A lot of people come in from out of town and make a trip out of it. It is always a very good weekend for us.”
“It brings in a good amount of people in, depending on the time of year,” said Alixe Rheeve, owner of Furnish Traders. “There is about a 40% increase in traffic during the March event.”
During the event there will be several promotions run at the five Hartford shops including sales, food and drink samplings and raffles.
“Each area can do whatever they want to promote their city or area,” said Jason Wix, owner of Faith and Giggles. “Debbie Wilhelm, owner of Hen Picked Antiques and Stained Glass, organized a punch card, and if you go to every business in Hartford, get it punched and hand it in at your last stop you are entered to win a $15 gift card for each shop.”
According to Campos, running a promotion of some sort is a requirement of the event, because it helps draw customers into the shops.
“You have to shop small to keep your main street alive,” said Campos. “If you want something unique on your wall, you got to shop small.”
A full list of participating shops can be found at
vintageshophop.blogspot.com, or on their Facebook page.