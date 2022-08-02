WEST BEND — The Plan Commission will be voting on a site plan for a new Jeep and Dodge dealership on West Washington Street during its meeting tonight at 6 p.m. in City Hall.
According to the agenda packet, the dealership will be located at 2665 W. Washington St. next to the Nissan dealership, and it is the second phase of a potential three-phase development in the area. Future developments will be to the east of this site.
The applicant for the development is MWD West Bend II, LLC, from Menomonee Falls.
Before the city approves any building permits for the development there must be some changes to the site plan.
West Bend staff have reviewed the site plan, and have recommended approval of the plan provided that the following conditions are met: A provision for a screened storage yard for inoperable vehicles, submission and approval of an erosion control plan, provision of a landscape bid, submission and approval of a stormwater management plan amendment to the site plan, submission and approval of a Traffic Impact Analysis for changes to the median on West Washington Street and a color change for the proposed black building finishes on the northern wall to be in line with Urban Design Standards, according to the packet.
The development would also require the installation of sanitary sewer laterals from the West Washington Street main and potentially a change to proposed ground signage.
According to the packet, the site already has two existing ground signs for the Nissan dealership, and the Jeep, Dodge dealership will need to be approved for an exception to the Urban Design Standard for new signage.
According to the packet, the development site plan meets other requirements, such as zoning requirements for building size, landscaping and lighting. Submitted wall signage also meets city requirements.
The commission meeting will be held in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1115 S. Main St. in West Bend.