GERMANTOWN — The Germantown Plan Commission will meet to review and vote on two site plans during its meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Germantown Village Hall Board Room.
The first site plan the board will vote on is for the Capstone Quadrangle Development Company/Capstone 41. According to the summary, Capstone 41 is requesting approval of a revised site development plan for the 203,580-square-foot industrial building located in the Capstone 41 Business Park and Holy Hill Road Gateway District.
Site development and building plans were approved by the board in August 2021 for phase 1 of the Capstone 41 Business Park with conditions.
Condition number 10 of the Plan Commission states that “the amount of landscaping and berm height & design for the area along the north elevation of the building abutting Holy Hill Road shall be supplemented with additional berming and landscaping. Additional landscaping including a mix of evergreen and deciduous trees shall be installed along the west side of the truck parking/staging area west of the building to provide a better (future) visual screen of the truck activity.”
According to condition number 10, a revised landscape and berm plan needed to be submitted for approval before any approval was given for an initial occupancy permit for the industrial building.
Capstone 41 has prepared the revised landscaping and grading plans and submitted them for approval by the commission, according to the summary.
The second site plan that the plan commission will vote on is for JSD Professional Services, according to the agenda.
The site plan review submitted by JSD Professional Services, on behalf of Criterion Barrels, requests approval for site development and building plans for a 12,108-square-foot addition to the Criterion Barrels facility located at W172N13052 Division Road in Germantown. According to the summary, Criterion Barrels, an original equipment manufacturer of rifle barrels, has seen an increase in demand for their product over the past two years. This has led to an increase in staffing, from 31 to 44 employees, but has left them short on space.
To alleviate this, Criterion Barrels would like to add the 12,108-square-foot addition to its manufacturing building to optimize flow and allow for future growth, according to the summary.
The Germantown Plan Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday in the Germantown Village Hall Board Room, N122-W17001 Mequon Road in Germantown.