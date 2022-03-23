Washington County Parks to partner with The Tap Yard Beer Gardens

TOWN OF POLK — The Washington County Park and Trail System is announce a new public-private partnership Monday with The Tap Yard Beer Gardens. Ackerman’s Grove County Park will be home to a new “Tap Yard — West Bend.”
Beer and park-loving patrons will enjoy quality beer and the family-friendly experience Washington County residents have come to know and expect.
“We are excited to bring The Tap Yard Beer Garden to Ackerman’s Grove Park on Little Cedar Lake,” said owner Nick Marking. “I am thrilled to be a part of the Washington County Parks community.”
The Tap Yard features 24 drafts of craft beer and hard seltzers. Tap events, beer fests and a variety of entertainment will be featured at the new Tap Yard. This includes Board and Brush Wednesdays, Trivia Thursdays and Music on Friday and Saturday and Family Fun Sundays.
Tacos La Guera is slated to be the resident taco truck.
The Tap Yard is expected to open May 4, weather permitting, with hours Wednesday-Sunday. Residents can find operating hours and updated information at Facebook.com/thetapyard.