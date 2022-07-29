WASHINGTON COUNTY — SmartAsset released its eighth annual study on the purchasing power of residents in each county in the nation. According to the study, Washington County ranks fifth in Wisconsin, and 514th in the country.
For the study SmartAsset wanted to find the areas where the average living expenses are most affordable for the people living there. To do this they measured the cost of living, then compared it with the per capita income, according to the website.
Washington County ranked fifth in the state with a per capita income of $62,506, according to the study.
According to the study, Washington County ranked 68th in Wisconsin in cost of living with the calculated cost of living per resident being $43,283.
To find the average cost of living SmartAsset calculated two metrics for a one adult household, with no dependents. One reflected the baseline cost of living in each county and the other showed typical expenditures of someone making the median income in the county, according to the website.
“We combined these two numbers using a weighted average based on how close each county’s per capita income was to the minimum livable income in that area. We then subtracted income taxes paid in that area,” according to the website.
The last step of the study was to calculate the purchasing power for residents in each county. According to the website, SmartAsset did this by calculating the weighted cost of living as a percentage of per capita income.
Washington County’s purchasing power index score was calculated to be 31.39%, behind Ozaukee, Door, Waukesha and Dane counties.