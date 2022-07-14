WASHINGTON COUNTY — Washington County was ranked in the top 10 of Wisconsin counties regarding business growth and gross domestic product (GDP) growth in 2021, but just outside the top 10 in its business growth index, by a study that focused on incoming investments in counties released by SmartAsset, on July 6.
“Our study aims to identify the places across the U.S. that are receiving the most incoming investments in sectors such as business, real estate, government and the local economy as a whole. To do this we considered three factors: business establishment growth, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth and new building permits,” according to SmartAsset’s website.
According to the study, Washington County ranked fourth in in business growth in 2021, with a 3.2 percent rate of growth, and 10th in GDP growth in 2021, with $219 million in GDP growth.
The study looked at the change in the number of businesses established over a three-year period ending in 2021, and inflation-adjusted GDP growth to find these figures.
Washington County was ranked 31st in new building permits per 1,000 homes, with 7.2 new permits per 1,000 homes, which dropped it outside the top 10 of SmartAsset’s incoming investment index.
According to the study, Washington County ranks 14th in Wisconsin in the incoming investment index, and 814th in the nation.