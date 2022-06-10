WASHINGTON COUNTY — The Wisconsin Department of Tourism released economic impact data for tourism in 2021 showing Washington County brought in $252 million in total business sales, an 18.7% increase from 2020 to 2021.
“That is a great number, because, of course, we’re coming off of a pandemic and tourism was one of the industries that struggled during 2020,” said Visit Washington County Executive Director Elaine Motl.
Statewide, tourists spent nearly $13 billion as the state rebounded from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Wisconsin State Journal reported Wednesday that the state Department of Tourism-commissioned study from Tourism Economics found tourism spending jumped 31.1% from 2020.
According to the data from the Department of Tourism, Washington County also saw a 32.9% increase in direct visitor spending ($97.3 million to $129.3 million), a 10.3% increase in tourism-related employment (2,023 to 2,232) and a 21.5% increase in local and sales tax revenues ($11.7 million to $14.2 million.)
Motl added that even though the numbers for total business, tourism-related employment, direct visitor spending and state and local tax revenues were up, they still haven’t bounced back to the 2019 pre-pandemic levels.
But, Motl said that she expects this upward trend to continue in 2022.
“I think it’s going to go up even more for 2022,” Motl said. “Even though the gas prices are higher, through our advertising efforts we’re marketing drive-in traffic. That way it’s a situation where someone can come and be here within a day’s drive, spend the night and go to our attractions.”
Motl said these efforts have worked great so far this year as hotels are busier and attractions are busier than in 2021.
Drive-in tourist areas that Visit Washington County targets include the northern Chicago suburbs, the Madison area, the La Crosse area and Dubuque, Iowa. Motl added that the group targets day-trippers in the surrounding counties, too.
Visit Washington County also made a change to its marketing strategy that has helped increase the flow of tourists into the county in 2021 and 2022, Motl said.
“We updated our marketing from just using strictly photos to creating videos of the area,” said Motl. “So, we did videos of all the different municipalities … and we promoted outdoor activities.”
Motl said that they took advantage of the great parks systems in the county and promoted the different summer and winter activities that take place at the parks.
“I think it worked. I think people still came,” Motl said. “They brought their bikes, they brought their hiking shoes, they brought their cross country skis and came to the great outdoors, which we have a lot to offer.”
Another reason Motl is optimistic that the tourism numbers will increase for Washington County in 2022 is the new interactive Visit Washington County website coming in August.
“We’ll be promoting that to drive people to the website so they can look at all the different attractions and create itineraries,” Motl said. “Ahead of time they can look at an itinerary on the website and say, ‘Oh, I would go here, here and here for this day. This looks interesting.’ So, it kind of takes some of the effort out of what they have to do by presenting different itinerary ideas.”
While Motl is excited about the changes Visit Washington County has made to its marketing strategies and what it all could mean for the county going forward, she still wants people who live here to enjoy what the county has to offer.
“I think the people who live in Washington County aren’t aware of what a great industry tourism is, because we, Visit Washington County, our job is to advertise outside of the area. So you don’t hear about us very much, you don’t see what we’re doing,” Motl said. “But, I always encourage people to be a tourist in their own backyard, because we have so much to offer.”