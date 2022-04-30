HARTFORD — Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann will be signing a proclamation honoring small businesses in Washington County as a part of National Small Business Week at Prescription Analytics, Inc. on Monday.
“It’s an honor for us,” said Prescription Analytics, Inc. President Patrick Patton. “So, it’s really exciting to see. It’s an honor and at the same time it’s consistent with the core beliefs we have and it’s fun to see them being recognized for what they are.”
Patton said that Prescription Analytics is honored to be recognized by the county. He added that it was also an honor to be a part of the event, because, like many small businesses, they have local employees, support local events, support local vendors and want to be integrated within the community.
“We believe it’s the right thing to do, and selfishly because we believe it leads to a really strong cohesive group of employees that are incredibly engaged and committed to the organization and the community that we’re in,” said Patton. “Man, that’s worth its weight in gold.”
Prescription Analytics started in 2010 when a high school friend of Patton’s, Chief Analytics Officer Dan Piergies, came to him about a business opportunity.
“Dan had worked at some pharmaceutical companies early in his career and saw this really highlighted need in this space,” said Patton. “He said ‘Man, is there a business opportunity here?’ and I said ‘Yeah, there is.’” That business opportunity was to help pharmaceutical manufacturers figure out how pay Medicaid liabilities and to stay profitable.
“Ultimately, our clients are pharmaceutical manufacturers and we are helping them with complex analytics. We are physically helping them pay their Medicaid rebate liabilities,” said Vice President of Business Operations Wendy Lechusz. “It’s very complicated. There’s over 300 state programs. So because of the complication across all of the different programs, pharmaceutical manufacturers have a really difficult time understanding what they may owe, and how to navigate and price their drugs to remain profitable.”
Lechusz added it isn’t uncommon for a pharmaceutical manufacturer to set the price for a drug and very quickly lose money.
“So I said we need a couple of other things. We need a really smart guy, and that was Jeremy [LaJoice, the chief compliance officer,] so we got some other analytics source power on board early on,” said Patton. “And, I said at the time, we were in our early 20s, I said we need some gray hair and we need some capital.”
So Patton and his friends added his father Mark Patton, the current chief executive officer, to the team.
Prescription Analytics moved to Hartford from West Bend in 2015, built a new office in Hartford in 2020 and hasn’t looked back.
“Some of the things we believe are just the right way to do business. Seeing the county recognize that, and acknowledge that it’s a great way to be doing business is fun,” said Patton. “Really, it’s the recognition for us that is validation of what we believe and how we’re doing things the way we do them.”
The event will go from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Prescription Analytics, 121 S. Wilson Ave. in Hartford.