WEST BEND — Walmart in West Bend held a ribbon-cutting for their newly remodeled Supercenter, the third in Wisconsin, on Saturday — the exact date that the store first opened 24 years ago.
During the event, there were games to play, food trucks brought in and plenty of characters, including Minions, Paw Patrol characters and Chester Cheetah, on hand for photo-ops.
Walmart also made several $1,000 donations to local organizations, including Roots and Branches, the West Bend Fire Department and Boys and Girls Club, and $2,000 to the West Bend Police Department.
The Boys and Girls Club will be using the donation from Walmart for Project Gratitude, in which the Boys and Girls Club provides full Thanksgiving meals for families in Washington County.
According to West Bend Fire Captain Kenny Asselin, the department will be using their donation to help fund fire prevention programs, including their smoke alarm install program. He added it was fitting, as the donation from Walmart came on the final day of National Fire Prevention Week this year.
West Bend Police Chief Tim Dehring said the department will use half of the donation to continue their drone program, and the other half for their Shop with a Cop program.
West Bend Police Captain Matt Rohlinger, who is in charge of the department’s Shop with a Cop program, said the program partners kids from under-privileged backgrounds or whose families are “down on their luck” with a cop and they do Christmas shopping together for the children and their families. He added that it also gives the department an opportunity to bind with the kids and have positive interactions with them.
West Bend Mayor Christophe Jenkins also addressed the crowd at the ribbon-cutting, and thanked Walmart for the positive impact they have had on West Bend.