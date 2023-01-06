WEST BEND — The West Bend Area Chamber of Commerce (WBACC) announced on Thursday that it has changed the name of its local radio series on WIBD, “The Local Business Spotlight” series, to “The WBACC Member Spotlight” series.
“‘The WBACC Member Spotlight’ series can be heard every Tuesday morning at 8:15 a.m. on 101.3 WIBD and West Bend 1470 AM,” said a post on the WBACC Facebook page.
According to the post, all WBACC members are eligible to be featured in the WBACC Member Spotlight series throughout the year for free.
According to the WBACC website, WBACC members can email Angelika Ignaitis at office-coordinator@ wbachamber.org to schedule a radio interview about their business.
For the month of January, the WBACC Member Spotlight series will feature:
■ WBACC President and CEO Toni Gumina and WBACC Events & Program Manager Amber Cypcar on Jan. 12.
■ Milwaukee Power Vice President of Business Operations and Business Manager Kris Marion on Jan. 17.
■ Cedar Community Chief Administrative Officer Sarah Malchow on Jan. 24.
■ Extra Mile Snow Plowing President Aron Rodman on Jan. 31.
If you can’t listen to the interviews when they’re broadcasted at 8:15 a.m. on their scheduled date, you can listen to them on the WBACC’s website, at bit.ly/WBACCMemberSpotlight.
Additionally, other past spotlight interviews are available for listening on the WBACC website.