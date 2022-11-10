West Bend Area Chamber of Commerce honors local businesses and individuals at annual awards event

WEST BEND — The West Bend Area Chamber of Commerce (WBACC) held their annual awards dinner at the West Bend Mutual Prairie Center, on Wednesday night.
The event featured Tarra Gundrum, Washington County executive assistant and special events coordinator, as the key note speaker.
Gundrum spoke about her newfound love of bike touring led to her Ride to Remember, which raised $10,238 for the Kewaskum 9/11 Memorial as she biked to Pittsburgh and then Washington D.C., and all the people and hardships she embraced and overcame along the way.
“This entire presentation was not only about me, but more about the people who inspired, encouraged and supported me along the way,” said Gundrum. “It’s about dreaming, it’s about taking only what you need, it’s about adventure and it’s about adapting to your situation in order to overcome the obstacles ahead. When it’s all said and done, we only have the memories.”
WBACC President and CEO Toni Gumina gave the president’s report next.
According to Gumina, this has led to a busy year for the WBACC with over 50 new members joining in 2022 and numerous ribbon cuttings and groundbreakings around West Bend.
After Gundrum and Gumina spoke, the WBACC gave out awards to seven businesses, organizations and individuals to recognize them for their impact in the community and work with the WBACC.
Economic Development Catalyst of the Year – Milwaukee Tool
The first award of the night went to Milwaukee Tool, and was accepted by Tim Albrecht, president of hand tools, storage and PPE for Milwaukee Tool.
“Probably the question that we get most often is ‘how did you guys pick West Bend?’” said Albrecht. “This is the first time Milwaukee Tool has started a greenfield manufacturing facility in the United States since the 1960s, and the City of West Bend was the best cultural fit, quite frankly, for Milwaukee Tool. The speed, the agility, the willingness to make things work and, quite frankly, the talent pool and the people that are in the city are inspiring.”
Small Business of the Year — Authentic Wellness
Missy Propper, owner of Authentic Wellness, accepted the award for Small Business of the Year, which goes to a business with under 25 employees.
Authentic Wellness provides health coaching, education, training and programing in the West Bend area, and has done so since 2018.
“I will make this brief for you all,” said Propper. “Tarra’s words are spot on, have a vision, have a dream and go for it. One person, one person can make a difference in this community.”
Medium Business of the Year — DACO Precision Tool
DACO Precision Tool Vice President Austin Weber accepted the award for Medium Business of the Year, which goes to a business with between 26 and 75 employees.
DACO Precision Tool is a metal stamping, machining and tool and die manufacturer that has been in the West Bend area for 38 years. The company is also 100 percent employee owned.
“It is truly, it’s really an honor to be nominated in the first place. I wasn’t expecting that in the first place,” said Weber. “It’s just incredible and really an honor. On behalf of the whole team at DACO, and the folks there at table 13, [it’s] really, really well-deserved and we’re honored.”
Large Business of the Year — Manitou Group
Manitou Group Managing Director Franck Buisard accepted the Large Business of the Year Award on behalf of Manitou Group, which bought the Gehl Company in 2008, and manufactures agricultural and construction equipment under the Manitou, Gehl and Mustang by Manitou product lines.
The Large Business of the Year Award goes to a business with 76 employees or more.
“In France we don’t have so many [organizations] like this involved with the local community,” said Buisard. “This is something I’ve learned in the U.S., that it’s important as an employer to participate in the life of the community. This is why we’ve decided [two years ago] to invest more, to be more present … thank you, it’s an honor.”
Community Agency of the Year — Casa Guadalupe
Casa Guadalupe Executive Director Noelle Braun and Director of the Hispanic Literacy Program Maria Gutierrez Gurrola accepted the award on behalf of Casa Guadalupe, which has operated and built strong partnerships in the West Bend area since 2006.
“Over these years we truly have seen a lot of wonderful, exponential growth in the services that we deliver throughout the county, particularly for the Hispanic, Latino community” said Braun. “I know that Toni mentioned some of the things that we do, but I’m just really proud of the vision that Mary Lynn Bennett, our founder, had for this organization.”
“We are so thankful to all of the organizations and agencies that entrusted us,” said Gurrola.
New Member of the Year — Local Hockey Partners LLC/Milwaukee Power Hockey
Milwaukee Power Vice President of Business Operations and Business Manager Kris Marion accepted the award on behalf of the Milwaukee Power, West Bend’s new hockey team, which plays at the Kettle Moraine Ice Center.
“Like Milwaukee Tool, we picked West Bend, and I would not be doing due diligence without thanking Greg Petermann and the Washington County Youth Hockey Organization for bringing us here,” said Marion. “I cannot tell you how much we love being here. We love, love, love West Bend and the community.”
Volunteer of the Year — Ann Johnson, director of the Froedtert Hospital Foundation
Ann Johnson was named the Volunteer of the Year for her work volunteering for the WBACC.
“I’m a little in shock, because I was wondering why Toni didn’t call me to help out,” said Johnson. “Volunteering for the chamber is one of my favorite things to do. I think it’s both an honor and a privilege not only to be a part of the chamber, but this amazing community.”
President’s Award — Amy Schmoldt, mortgage loan officer for Bell Bank
Mortgage Amy Schmoldt received the President’s Award for her work that goes above and beyond in helping the WBACC.
“The thing I want to just stress that’s really important is where this comes from, where do you get this volunteerism from and when you feel it’s important and how much you give,” said Schmoldt. “I think that a lot of it has to stem from where I was grounded.”
She thanked all the leaders and people that have been an influence in her life who have inspired her to do the work she does with the WBACC.