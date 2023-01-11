WEST BEND — The West Bend Area Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday that it is currently accepting vendors for its new business showcase event on April 29.
The West Bend Area Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the West Bend School District to host the event, called the All Around the Bend Business Showcase, which offers area members and businesses to promote their products and services to the community in a single location.
The event will be held at the West Bend High School Fieldhouse, 1305 E. Decorah Road, West Bend, on Saturday, April 29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“Our mission is to foster a thriving business community in West Bend,” said Toni Gumina, West Bend Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO. “We were looking for something that would showcase the businesses that are members of the chambers of commerce. It's been a couple tough years for all of us, so we wanted to provide this affordable option to our members to showcase themselves.”
By partnering with the West Bend School District and West Bend High Schools, the Chamber of Commerce hopes to benefit the students while also introducing them and their families to area businesses.
“It's an opportunity for us as a chamber to bring businesses to an area that is familiar to students and their families,” said Gumina.
The event will feature performances by and concessions benefitting different school clubs and organizations. Dropoff locations will also be established to accept school supply donations.
Those interested in reserving a booth at the event can visit bit.ly/AllAroundTheBend.
For more information, email Amber Cypcar at amber@wbachamber.org or call 262-338-2666.